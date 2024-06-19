26 C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Train running in accident affected section normalised

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 18: Train running through the down line of the accident affected site between Rangapani and Chatterhat stations under the Katihar division of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) resumed from the morning on Tuesday.

The first passenger train passed on the down line at around 10:42 am. It may be mentioned here that running of trains through that section was suspended in the morning at about 08:55 am on Monday as a consequence of the rear end collision of the Kanchanjunga Express by a container carrying goods train. The up line was restored for train operation in the evening at 05:40 pm on Monday.

10 people lost their lives in the accident and another 10 were grievously injured. The injured are being treated at different hospitals. Ex-gratia payments have already been paid by observing the norms.

Janak Kr Garg, chief commissioner of Railway Safety has already begun the statutory inquiry into the incident as per Section 114 of the Railway Act 1989.

Meanwhile, a few trains passing through that section had to be diverted, cancelled and rescheduled as a result of the accident.

Cancellations:

The New Jalpaiguri – Malda Town Express of June 19, the Alipurduar – Mariani Intercity Express of June 19 and the Mariani – Alipurduar Intercity Express of June 20.

Rescheduled:

The Dibrugarh – Deoghar Express has been rescheduled to leave at 04:00 hrs on June 19 instead of 23:30 hours on June 18.  The Kamakhya – Gomti Nagar Express has been rescheduled to leave at 00:00 hrs on June 19 instead of 20:00 hours on June 18.

