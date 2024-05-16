Trinamool part of INDIA bloc: Mamata Banerjee

HT Digital,

Kolkata, May 16: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reiterated her party’s allegiance to the Opposition’s INDIA bloc, clarifying the status of Trinamool Congress’s participation in the alliance amidst recent speculations. Her statement, made in response to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s accusation of her departure from the alliance, comes amid ongoing political dynamics ahead of the upcoming elections.

Banerjee affirmed her party’s continued involvement in the INDIA bloc at the national level, emphasizing the absence of an alliance between Congress, CPI(M), and Trinamool Congress in Bengal. She underscored the importance of resisting attempts by rival parties, allegedly supported by BJP funds, to divide votes in the state.

Addressing supporters during an election rally in Haldia, Banerjee reiterated her commitment to the INDIA alliance while clarifying the distinction between the national and state-level political alignments. She emphasized her role in founding the alliance and expressed her determination to uphold its principles.

However, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury voiced skepticism regarding Banerjee’s statements, citing her perceived departure from the alliance. Chowdhury questioned Banerjee’s trustworthiness and speculated about her potential political affiliations, hinting at a possible alignment with the BJP.

Banerjee also seized the opportunity to criticize the BJP for the outcome of the Nandigram seat in the 2021 Assembly elections, where she faced a narrow defeat against her former aide-turned-BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari. Despite her party’s overall victory in the elections, Banerjee’s loss in Nandigram remains a contentious issue, with her vowing to seek retribution for what she perceives as an unfair defeat.

The evolving political dynamics in West Bengal underscore the complexity of alliances and rivalries shaping the state’s political landscape. Banerjee’s reaffirmation of her party’s national alliance while maintaining a separate stance in Bengal reflects the intricate interplay of regional and national politics in the lead-up to the elections.