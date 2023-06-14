24.9 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
type here...

Two port officials arrested in connection with Tanur boat tragedy

National
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MALAPPURAM, June 13 (PTI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala police on Tuesday arrested two senior port officials in connection with the Tanur boat tragedy that claimed 22 lives including 15 children on May 7.

The SIT has arrested senior Port Conservator in charge of Beypore Port V V Prasad and Chief Surveyor at Alappuzha Port Sebastian Joseph in connection with the accident.

- Advertisement -

“They both were arrested due to their lapses in duty which apparently led to the accident,” a senior police official told PTI.

With this, a total of 12 people have been arrested by the police in connection with the boat tragedy, police added.

“Three of the total arrested were taken into custody for harbouring the accused owner,” police said, adding that they are out on bail now.

The boat capsised near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach at Tanur around 7.30 pm on May 7.

- Advertisement -

According to district officials, 15 of the deceased were minors aged eight months to 17 years and there were 37 persons onboard the ill-fated boat.

The High Court had on May 9 termed as “shocking” and “haunting” the boat accident at Tanur area of Malappuram district and initiated a PIL on its own to find out why the authorities allowed the vessel to operate by allegedly flouting rules.

The Kerala government had announced a judicial probe into the matter and decided to give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
Interesting Wedding Rituals Of North East India
Interesting Wedding Rituals Of North East India
Slowest Animals In The World
Slowest Animals In The World
Most Beautiful Orchids In The World
Most Beautiful Orchids In The World
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rohit likely to lead in Caribbean but not certain to remain...

The Hills Times - 0
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics? 10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow Interesting Wedding Rituals Of North East India Slowest Animals In The World Most Beautiful Orchids In The World