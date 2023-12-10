Uttar Pradesh: Eight, including child, lose lives as car collides with truck

BAREILY, Dec 10: A total of eight people, inlcuding a child were charred t deathin their car following a collisionwith a truck on the Bareily-Nainital highway near Bhojipura in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night.

Authorities stated that the individuals, who had just attended a wedding, were unable to flee as the vehicle was centrally locked.

The impact of the collision led to a tire bursting when it struck the dump section of the truck. Consequently, the car swerved across the opposite side of the highway, being pulled along until it collided with the truck carrying sand gravel from Uttarakhand.

The vehicle in question is reported to be a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

“Near Bhojipura, an accident occurred on the highway… A car collided with a truck. The car got dragged and then caught fire… The car was centrally locked, hence the people inside the car lost their lives due to the fire. The bodies have been taken out. There are 7 adults and one child. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further action is underway,” ANI quoted Bareilly SSP Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan as saying.

Meanwhile, the authorities are trying to establish contact with the victim’s families, and further investigation into the matter is underway.