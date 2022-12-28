Value education should be included in curriculum: President Droupadi Murmu

Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday stressed on the importance of teaching value education to children to make them good citizens.

Murmu, who addressed the students and faculty members of the Keshav Memorial Educational Society at a function organised as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav here, said parents also, in view of competition, focus on children studying the syllabus taught in their books.

“I say everywhere that value education should be added in our curriculum, our system, our syllabus,” she said.

If value education is imparted from the beginning, it will help in ushering in a good society, she said.

She was responding to a query from a student that the absence of study of ethical values is leading to unwanted incidents in the society.

In her speech, she expressed confidence that the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 will create a learner-centric education system to foster critical thinking and creativity.

This shift in focus will not only benefit the students as individuals, but will also contribute to the overall progress and development of the nation, she said.

Emphasising on the importance of reading, the President said the habit of reading is one of the most effective means for self-development. It is a skill that would serve students well throughout their life, she said.

“In an age of internet and social media when attention span is getting shorter and communication is limited in characters, I will urge you to read more in order to improve your understanding and widen your perspective,” she said.

Union Tourism and Culture minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and others were present on the occasion.