Vinod Tawde distributed cash to voters in Palghar, claims BVA leader Thakur; BJP denies

MUMBAI, Nov 19: BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde was caught in a huge row after Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) chief Hitendra Thakur on Tuesday accused him of distributing money to voters in Palghar on the eve of the Maharashtra assembly polls.

The saffron party denied the claims, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) accused it of misusing government machinery and engaging in corrupt practices.

Tawde, however, asserted that he was in Nalasopara to provide guidance regarding election procedures and challenged the opposition parties to verify his activities.

Talking to reporters, BVA MLA Thakur said, “Some BJP leaders informed me that party general secretary Tawde had come to Virar to disburse Rs 5 crore to influence voters. I thought a national leader like him would not stoop to such a trivial task. But I saw him here. I urge the Election Commission to take action against him and the BJP.”

The BVA legislator alleged the hotel Tawde was staying shut the CCTV recording.

“The hotel administration seems to be in cahoots with Tawde and the BJP. They only activated their CCTV after we requested it. He was distributing money to manipulate voters,” he said.

A video has surfaced on social media in which BVA workers can be seen confronting Tawde outside the hotel where he was staying.

Deputy Commissioner of police Purnima Chowgule Shringi of Zone II, Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate, confirmed that two first information reports have been registered at the Tulinj police station in connection with incidents linked to the hotel where the alleged cash distribution took place.

Without providing further details, she assured a thorough investigation into the incident.

The BJP, however, dismissed Thakur’s claims, terming them as a mere publicity stunt.

BJP leader Pravin Darekar remarked, “The MVA has already lost the game. They are destined for defeat in this election, which is why they are making such absurd allegations against us.”

Talking to reporters later, Tawde said he was in Nallasopara to provide guidance regarding election procedures and not to distribute money. He further challenged opposition members to verify his activities.

Leaders of the opposition MVA demanded a comprehensive investigation by the Election Commission, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut suggesting a conspiracy against Tawde by some BJP leaders.

Raut said, “No matter how much the BJP tries to hide, whatever happened in Nallasopara-Virar, it happened before the camera.”

He also pointed out Tawde’s substantial cash reserves, alleging he has the names of 18 people who disburse money with police escorts.

He expressed concern over the implications of Tawde being caught, claiming that prominent BJP leaders, including state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, were aware of his activities.

Raut said if the election commission had been unbiased, its officials would have conducted raids.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole accused the BJP of misusing government machinery and indulging in corrupt practices, including distributing money to buy votes, fearing a defeat in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Speaking to the media, Patole criticised the BJP for using money power to manipulate the electoral process, arguing that this is an attempt to win the election through corrupt means, fearing a resounding defeat.

He said, “The Election Commission must ensure a fair and transparent election process. However, the series of events over the past month, including biased actions against opposition leaders, have raised concerns. Bags of opposition leaders have been checked under suspicious circumstances, and they’ve been prevented from flying in helicopters or airplanes, but no such scrutiny has been applied to the ruling party.”

The Congress leader condemned the recent violence during the election campaign, including stones pelted at former state home minister Anil Deshmukh’s vehicle.

“The conduct of the BJP-Shinde alliance is unbecoming of Maharashtra, a state known for its history of valour and justice, under leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, and social reformers such as Phule and Ambedkar. The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate such dirty politics,” Patole said. (PTI)