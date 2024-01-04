17 C
Wanted Hizbul terrorist arrested by Delhi Police's special cell

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Delhi, Jan 4: In a significant development, Javed Ahmed Mattoo, a key member of the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist group, has been captured by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Mattoo, who is suspected of involvement in various terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, was also under the close surveillance of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Reportedly, there was a reward of Rs 5 lakhs for information leading to his arrest.

Mattoo, a native of Sopore, gained attention after a video of his brother waving the Indian national flag in Sopore went viral.

His arrest is considered crucial due to his alleged involvement in multiple terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir. His previous activities have also been linked to Pakistan.

