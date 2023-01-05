15 C
Woman says she was strip-searched at airport, authorities tight-lipped

BENGALURU, Jan 4 (PTI): A woman has alleged that she was asked to remove her shirt during a security check at the Kempegowda International Airport here, asking what was the need for the officials to do so.

However, authorities at the airport sought to distance themselves from the matter and said they cannot take any action on the matter as it pertains to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

“I was asked to remove my shirt at the Bengaluru Airport during a security check. It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole and getting the kind of attention you’d never want as a woman. @BLRAirport Why do you need a woman to strip?” the woman passenger tweeted on Tuesday.

After tweeting, she deactivated her account.

The airport authorities distanced themselves from the episode.

“We have nothing to say as it (matter) has got to do with the CISF,” a communication team member of the airport told PTI.

The CISF was not available to comment on the issue despite repeated calls.

