Saturday, April 13, 2024
1 injured in fresh gunfight in Manipur

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, April 12: One person was injured after a fresh gunfight broke out between armed village volunteers and unidentified gunmen near Heirok village in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Friday, police said.

Unidentified gunmen fired towards Heirok village in the early hours of Friday prompting the village volunteers to retaliate, they said.

“The exchange of fire continued for an hour followed by sporadic firing during which one person identified as Ningthoujam James Singh sustained bullet injury and was admitted to a private hospital in Imphal,” the police said.

Additional state and central police forces have been rushed to the area to bring the situation under control as well as to carry out operations, they said.

In another development, suspected miscreants torched asawmill near Pallel in Kakching district adjacent to Thoubal district in the early hours of Friday.

“Fire tenders were rushed to the spot but the mill was gutted,” police said.

Security forces have launched operations to nab the perpetrators, the police added. (PTI)

