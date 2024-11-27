17 C
10 arrested in Itanagar during students’ union elections clashes

ITANAGAR, Nov 26: Ten people were arrested in Itanagar following clashes during the counting of votes for the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) elections, police said on Tuesday.

The clashes broke between supporters of two candidates at Siddhartha Hall here during the counting of votes around 9 pm on Monday, Superintendent of Police (Capital) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

Sharp weapons and lathis were used in the clashes that left five people injured, he said.

Itanagar police station under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act, he said.

The situation at Siddhartha Hall is under control and counting of votes is going on, he added.

Efforts were underway to identify those who were involved in firings, the SP said.

Formed in 1982, the Itanagar-headquartered ANSU is one of the largest students’ organisations in the Northeast.

The apex students’ body of the Nyishi community is active in Papum Pare, East Kameng, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Pakke Kessang, Keyi Panyor, Kamle and parts of Upper Subansiri districts. (PTI)

