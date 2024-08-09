28 C
11 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Tripura; Yaba tablets worth Rs 70 lakh seized

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 9: The Border Security Force (BSF) and Tripura Police apprehended 11 Bangladeshi individuals, along with an Indian intermediary, and confiscated Yaba tablets valued at Rs 70 lakh during four distinct operations, Tripura Frontier BSF announced on Thursday.

A joint operation was carried out and executed in collaboration with a team from PS AD Nagar near Jama Masjid, Muslim Para, Gajaria, resulting in the apprehension of eight Bangladeshi nationals.

During initial questioning, it was revealed that they were planning to enter Bangladesh.

In a different incident, three Bangladeshi nationals were detained at the Mobile Check Post located in the Amtali area, as a result of a coordinated effort between BSF personnel and a team from PS Amtali.

In a separate occurrence, a total of 10,000 yaba tablets valued at Rs 50 lakhs were seized from a motorcycle in the vicinity of BOP, thanks to the collaboration of BSF troops and the PS Kalamchoura team in District Sepahijela.

Additionally, based on specific intelligence provided by the BSF, a joint operation was executed by BSF personnel from BOP Srinagar along with a team from PS Srinagar near the Indian village of Krishna Nagar.

In a collaborative operation, officials recovered 9,500 packets of cigarettes (PATRON and ORIS) valued at Rs 20.63 lakhs from a rubber plantation.

