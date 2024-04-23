26 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Re-poll concludes at 11 polling booths in Manipur peacefully with 81.60% voter turnout

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, April 22:  Re-polling in 11 voting stations for Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency spread across Imphal East and Imphal West districts concluded peacefully on Monday.

The re-polls which were conducted under tight security measures registered a high voter turnout of 81.60%, according to the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) Manipur.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had ordered for re-polls at these 11 polling stations on Saturday after the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were damaged by mob violence and vitiated to such an extent that the results of the poll there cannot be ascertained.

The polling stations where the voting held today are Sajeb (A), Khurai Thongam Leikai, Bamon Kampu (North-A), Bamon Kampu (North-B), Bamon Kampu (South West), Bamon Kampu (South East), Khongman Zone-V (A), Irioshemba, Iroishemba Mamang Leikai, Iroishemba Mayai Lekai, and Khaidem Makha.

Tight security measures were put in place in all the polling stations with the deployment of Central Armed Police personnel along with armed state police personnel.

From the first hour of the voting, voters were seen in queues in most of the polling stations waiting for their turn to cast their vote. By 11 am, overall voter turnout was registered 37.54% followed by 55.76% at 1 pm. It increased to 73.05% at 3pm and then the CEO office put the final voter turnout at 81.60%.

Top officials of the election conducting authorities in these two districts also took stock of the security arrangement and voting processes at some of the polling stations along with top police officers of each district while the voting was in progress.

A total of six candidates are in the fray for the Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency which the voting was held on April 19. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (NNN)

