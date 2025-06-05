13 Bangladesh nationals arrested in Tripura

AGARTALA, June 4: A total of 13 Bangladesh nationals have been arrested in West Tripura’s Hapania area, police said on Wednesday.

Out of the 13 Bangladeshis, two are women and the rest are men.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in a rented accommodation near Tripura Medical College and Hospital at Hapania on Tuesday night and apprehended thirteen people, Amtali Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sakar Chandra Das said.

Initially, they claimed they were residents of Tripura’s Gandacherra subdivision adjoining Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tract (CHT) and had come to Hapania for treatment.

“However, they could not produce any valid document substantiating their claim of being residents of Tripura. During search, we found some Bangladesh documents indicating that they were actually Bangladesh nationals.

“Accordingly, they were arrested for illegally entering India without valid documents,” he said.

He said preliminary interrogation revealed they belong to Chakma and Mog communities.

“All the arrested Bangladesh nationals were handed over to Mobile Task Force (MTF), a dedicated wing of the state police for handling infiltration, for further investigation,” he added. (PTI)