148-Year-Old Royal Durga Puja: A Unique Tradition in Tripura

Thursday, October 10: The 148-year-old Durga Puja, initially initiated by the kings of Tripura and funded by the state government for over seven decades, remains one of the region’s major attractions, drawing devotees from across India and neighboring countries like Bangladesh. Despite the political shifts in Tripura since its merger with India 75 years ago, the state government continues to sponsor the event, making it a unique tradition that sets the region apart. This historic Durga Puja, held at the iconic Durgabari temple near the grand Ujjayanta Palace, is also closely monitored by the royal family and the West Tripura District administration.

The “Bodhan” ceremony, also known as “Maha Sasthi,” marks the beginning of the five-day worship. This year’s celebrations, which began on Wednesday, are being held at the famous Durgabari temple, located just in front of the Ujjayanta Palace. The palace, a two-storey mansion built by Maharaja Radha Kishore Manikya between 1899 and 1901, now stands as one of the largest museums in eastern India, showcasing the region’s rich cultural heritage. After Tripura joined the Indian Union in 1949, the palace transitioned from being the royal headquarters to housing the state Legislative Assembly before becoming a museum.

Jayanta Bhattacharjee, the head priest of Durgabari temple, explained that the tradition of Durga Puja in Tripura dates back over 500 years to the era of the princely kings. Maharaja Krishna Kishore Manikya (1830-49) shifted the royal headquarters to Agartala 186 years ago, where the tradition of Durga Puja continued to flourish. As per the royal norms, the West Tripura District Magistrate (DM) and Collector are responsible for reporting the preparations for Durga Puja to the royal family before the rituals commence. The DM, referred to as the “Sebayet,” is the main organizer of the festival, although some aspects of this traditional practice have evolved over the years. Despite these changes, the royal family, especially Bibhu Kumari Devi, still oversees the approval of all major details related to the Puja.

The festival culminates on the day of Dashami, when the true grandeur of the event unfolds. The Durga idols from Durgabari are the first to lead the Dashami procession to the immersion site at Dashamighat, where they are given full state honors, accompanied by the state police band playing the national song. Bhattacharjee emphasized that the state government continues to fund the Puja at the royal temple, covering all expenses, including those related to the traditional animal sacrifices of buffaloes, goats, and pigeons, which take place during the five-day festival.

Historian Salil Debbarma pointed out that Tripura is the only state in India where the government, regardless of political affiliation, has consistently funded Hindu religious events like Durga Puja. This practice stems from a merger agreement signed on October 15, 1949, between the Indian government and Kanchan Prabha Devi, the then regent Maharani. The agreement mandated that the Tripura government continue to sponsor the temples that had been funded by the Hindu princely rulers, a tradition that has been upheld for 77 years.

A specialized division known as the “Debarchan Vibhag,” operating under the district magistrates of four out of Tripura’s eight districts, now manages the responsibility of funding and overseeing more than 15 temples, including Durgabari. This ensures that the rich traditions and cultural heritage of Tripura remain preserved, with the state government fully covering the costs of maintaining these temples.

The five-day worship begins with a unique tradition where the head priest, escorted by the Tripura Police, leads a procession to the palace to seek the formal consent of the royal family before commencing the Puja. This symbolic act reinforces the enduring connection between the royal family, the state government, and the centuries-old tradition of Durga Puja, making it a unique and integral part of Tripura’s cultural identity.