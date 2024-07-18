HT Digital

July 18, Thursday: The Special Investigation Cell has made significant progress in the Ditte-Dime-Migging road land compensation scam, naming 24 persons as accused in its chargesheet. Among those charged are six government employees, highlighting the breadth of the corruption involved in the case.

The scam, which amounts to crores of rupees, has drawn widespread attention and calls for accountability. The chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Cell details the roles of the accused in the fraudulent land compensation claims associated with the Ditte-Dime-Migging road project.

The inclusion of government employees among the accused underscores the serious nature of the corruption and the need for stringent measures to prevent such abuses of power. The investigation continues as authorities seek to ensure justice and recover the misappropriated funds.

The Ditte-Dime-Migging road land compensation scam is a stark reminder of the importance of transparency and integrity in government projects. The Special Investigation Cell’s efforts in bringing the accused to light are a crucial step towards restoring public trust and ensuring the responsible use of public resources.