27 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 11, 2024
type here...

4-month-old baby rescued in Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, Nov 10: A four-month-old baby boy was rescued in Tripura following allegations that he was sold by his mother for Rs 4,000 due to extreme poverty.

The incident came to light after CPI (M)’s Bishalgarh sub-divisional committee secretary Partha Prathim Majumder in a Facebook post alleged that a worker of the Basumati Tea Estate in Sepahijala district sold her baby for Rs 4,000 due to extreme poverty. He claimed that the woman has four children and she alone is taking care of them.

- Advertisement -

As the post went viral, the administration swung into action with the help of the child line, and sent personnel to the hutment where the woman lives, officials said.

Related Posts:

During the course of the investigation, the baby was found with a couple from Udaipur in Gomati district, they said.

“We rescued the child and returned him to his mother on Wednesday night. The administration has not received any complaint that the child was sold by his mother. It appears the woman is separated from his husband who is also a tea garden labourer. It is also true that her husband was missing when our team visited the place,” Additional SDM of Bishalgarh Debjani Chowdhury told PTI.

She said the woman’s family received a house under PM Awas Yojana, besides a family ration card, but she lives in the hutment inside the tea garden with her four children.

- Advertisement -

“We will extend financial and other support to the woman,” she said. (PTI)

10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

11 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter 8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner 7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India 8 Most Happiest Animals In The World