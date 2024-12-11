45 acres of illegal poppy cultivation destroyed; 2 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 11: In a significant step towards combating the drug menace in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced the successful destruction of 45 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the Mapithel hill range of Phungyar, located in the Ukhrul district, a press release said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Singh stated, “War on Drugs Intensifies; 45 Acres of Illegal Poppy Cultivation Destroyed.”

Commendable work by Ukhrul police, the forest department, BSF, and the district administration in destroying 45 acres of illegal poppy cultivation at Mapithel hill range, Phungyar.



— N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 11, 2024

As per reports, a joint team comprising Ukhrul police, the forest department, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, and district administration officials carried out the operation.

Additionally, their coordinated effort led to the destruction of the poppy fields, which were being cultivated illegally for the production of opium.

The police also apprehended two individuals, identified as Letkhohao Haokip (37) and Hegou Khongsai (30), both of whom were arrested at the site for their involvement in the illicit cultivation.

The Chief Minister further commended the dedication and hard work of the Ukhrul police, BSF, forest department, and district administration in this successful operation.

