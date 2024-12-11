17 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
type here...

45 acres of illegal poppy cultivation destroyed; 2 arrested

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Singh stated, "War on Drugs Intensifies; 45 Acres of Illegal Poppy Cultivation Destroyed."

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 11: In a significant step towards combating the drug menace in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced the successful destruction of 45 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the Mapithel hill range of Phungyar, located in the Ukhrul district, a press release said on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Singh stated, “War on Drugs Intensifies; 45 Acres of Illegal Poppy Cultivation Destroyed.”

Related Posts:

As per reports, a joint team comprising Ukhrul police, the forest department, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, and district administration officials carried out the operation.

Additionally, their coordinated effort led to the destruction of the poppy fields, which were being cultivated illegally for the production of opium.

The police also apprehended two individuals, identified as Letkhohao Haokip (37) and Hegou Khongsai (30), both of whom were arrested at the site for their involvement in the illicit cultivation.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister further commended the dedication and hard work of the Ukhrul police, BSF, forest department, and district administration in this successful operation.

“Commendable work by Ukhrul police, the forest department, BSF, and the district administration in destroying 45 acres of illegal poppy cultivation at Mapithel hill range, Phungyar”, Singh added.

9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India
7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter
7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter
10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India
10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India
10 Types Of Dosa And How They Are Made
10 Types Of Dosa And How They Are Made
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BTC Chief inaugurates Tribal Emporium cum Food Court in Tamulpur

The Hills Times -
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India 10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India 7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter 10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India 10 Types Of Dosa And How They Are Made