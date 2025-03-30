21.3 C
Guwahati
Sunday, March 30, 2025
type here...

48-member delegation from Tripura to attend CPI(M) party congress in Madurai

‘We achieved success in bringing all secular parties to a common platform in the last Lok Sabha elections’

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, March 29: A 48-member delegation from Tripura will participate in the five-day CPI(M) party congress scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai.

The delegation includes Tripura CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury and former chief minister and politburo member Manik Sarkar, a party leader said on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

“All the delegates from the state are scheduled to leave the state for Madurai by March 31 to join the five-day CPI(M) party congress scheduled to commence on April 2. Besides, 40 delegates, two observers and six party’s central committee members will join the session,” CPI(M) state secretary, Jitendra Chaudhury told PTI.

Related Posts:

Chaudhury said the party strategy adopted in the 23rd CPI(M) party congress held in Kerala’s Kannur will be discussed threadbare in the upcoming party congress.

“In the 23rd party congress, the party laid emphasis on strengthening its own organisation because no one will give due importance if we are not organised. Besides, the party congress also had given emphasis on bringing secular forces to a common platform to resist the BJP,” he said.

Chaudhury said all these issues will be thoroughly scrutinised in the 24th CPI(M) party congress before preparing a way forward for the party.

- Advertisement -

“We achieved success in bringing all secular parties to a common platform in the last Lok Sabha elections by restricting the BJP as far as seat tally is concerned but could not defy the RSS-backed party from forming the government,” he said.

Chaudhury said organisational shortcomings will also come up for discussion in the Madurai meeting. (PTI)

10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal: Inter school speech competition

The Hills Times -
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year 10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling 10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April