Meghalaya CM explains importance of roster system, gives detailed presentation

Guwahati 19th May: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma presented the rollout of the Roster system at an MDA meeting with coalition partners.

The meeting was attended by almost all members of the MDA-II government, including the NPP, BJP, UDP, and HSPDP.

Sangma clarified that discussing the roster system without addressing reservations is inadequate and emphasized that reservations and rosters are separate but interconnected. He explained that the roster system enables the proper implementation of the reservation policy and stated that reservations without a roster are meaningless.

Sangma further emphasized that the three-day meeting was specifically focused on the roster system to comply with a court ruling and ensure the execution of the reservation policy.

The MDA partners expressed their appreciation for the government’s explanation but requested more time to discuss the matter further.

Sangma reiterated that decisions were made in accordance with roster and reservation rules, and the roster system ensures the equitable distribution of positions among communities.