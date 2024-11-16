Additional troops in Manipur insufficient without govt resolve: Former CM

IMPHAL, NOV 15: Former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi has categorically stated that deployment of additional companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in Manipur is a good step but it will not make much difference as long as the state government lacks the determination to end the protracted violence and crisis spanning over 18 months in Manipur.

Ibobi, who is the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Manipur, stated the same while responding to queries by reporters at the Imphal Airport this morning, where he along with other Congress MLAs landed after submitting a memorandum to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya the previous day in Guwahati.

While approximately 60,000 troops, including the Army, Assam Rifles, and various CAPFs have been deployed in conflict-torn Manipur since May last year, as many as 20 additional companies of CAPFs arrived in the state on Wednesday.

Ibobi said that deployment of additional troops is a good step as the state needs assistance from the centre. “The additional forces are being sent in to assist the state government in terms of security measures. As such, the state government needs to be more proactive and what is more crucial in this juncture is the determination of the state government to end the violence and the crisis. Without the state government’s determination to end the crisis and to address the violence, deployment of additional troops won’t be of much help,” he opined.

He further said that the Congress MLAs on Wednesday evening met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya in Guwahati and submitted a memorandum pressing to seek the centre’s intervention for the early and safe release of 3 children and 3 women of Jiribam, who have been kidnapped by suspected Kuki militants since November 11.

The Congress MLAs had earlier expressed disappointment over the Governor not being stationed in Manipur even as the violence escalated in the past few days. The Congress leaders had questioned the seriousness of the centre in dealing with the Manipur violence. (NNN)