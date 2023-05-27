Congress MLAs to seek President’s intervention in Manipur situation

IMPHAL, May 26(NNN): MLAs of the Congress party are planning to go to New Delhi soon to meet the President of India and seek her intervention to end the current “crisis” in the state.

- Advertisement -

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Imphal, Congress legislator party leader and former chief minister O Ibobi Singh said that when the “stage for breaking Manipur arrives”, Congress MLAs will not remain silent.

All the five Congress MLAs were present at the press conference.

“If necessary, all the Congress MLAs will resign from being members of the state Assembly and join hands with the people to protect the territorial integrity of the state,” O Ibobi Singh asserted.

The MLAs will be leaving Imphal on Friday for New Delhi to meet with the President of India to draw her good office’s intervention to resolve the “current crisis” in the state by conveying her the ground reality.

- Advertisement -

If necessary, the MLAs will seek appointment with the Prime Minister and the Union Home minister to seek their direct intervention to resolve the crisis, the former three time chief minister also said.

“Tension is still prevailing in the state. People in the hill-valley peripheries are leading a life of anxiety. Apprehensions and fear of what would happen in the next moment are still in their minds,” Ibobi also stated.

“The fire is yet to be doused. Uncertainty on what would happen in the next moment still prevails in the minds of the people,” he said.

At this juncture, questions are being asked on what the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre are doing to resolve the crisis, the Congress leader also said.

- Advertisement -

To maintain law and order and to protect and safeguard the life and property of the people is the bounden duty of the government, he added.

Manipur is a very small state. Any untoward incident that would lead to the loss of lives and properties can be prevented if the intelligence agencies used their available resources, Ibobi also said.

“Why the Prime Minister and the Union Home minister remain silent spectators even as the chain of violence since May 3 had claimed several lives besides displacing thousands of people after their houses were torched in the violence?” he asked.

“There are BJP governments both at the Centre and in the state. The double engine government now remained as silent spectators. What is their secret agenda?” Ibobi further asked.