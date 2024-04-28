Alleged ‘gang leader’ commits suicide in police custody

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 27: An alleged gang leader reportedly died by suicide while in police custody in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya on Friday (April 26).

The incident occurred at approximately 4 am at the Khanapara police station in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya.

The deceased alleged gang leader has been identified as Rudra Rabha.

Rabha was arrested on April 24 and sent to five day police custody by a local court. SP of Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya, Jagpal Dhanoa, said, “At approximately 4:00 am today, the duty sentry discovered that the accused individual, Rudra Rabha, had allegedly taken his own life inside the male lock-up of the police station. He was found hanging from the bars of the lock-up using a piece of cloth.”

The Ri-Bhoi district administration in Meghalaya has assigned an executive magistrate to oversee an inquiry in the presence of a medical officer, with proper videography/photography at the scene.

The SP of Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya mentioned that a case has been filed at Nongpoh, and an investigation is currently ongoing.