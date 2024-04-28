29 C
Guwahati
Sunday, April 28, 2024
type here...

Alleged ‘gang leader’ commits suicide in police custody

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 27: An alleged gang leader reportedly died by suicide while in police custody in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya on Friday (April 26).

- Advertisement -

The incident occurred at approximately 4 am at the Khanapara police station in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya.

The deceased alleged gang leader has been identified as Rudra Rabha.

Rabha was arrested on April 24 and sent to five day police custody by a local court. SP of Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya, Jagpal Dhanoa, said, “At approximately 4:00 am today, the duty sentry discovered that the accused individual, Rudra Rabha, had allegedly taken his own life inside the male lock-up of the police station. He was found hanging from the bars of the lock-up using a piece of cloth.”

The Ri-Bhoi district administration in Meghalaya has assigned an executive magistrate to oversee an inquiry in the presence of a medical officer, with proper videography/photography at the scene.

- Advertisement -

The SP of Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya mentioned that a case has been filed at Nongpoh, and an investigation is currently ongoing.

7 Types Of Leaves To Maintain Blood Sugar Level
7 Types Of Leaves To Maintain Blood Sugar Level
Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts
Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

27 April, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
7 Types Of Leaves To Maintain Blood Sugar Level Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru