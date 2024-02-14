AMUCO stresses on protection of land in Manipur

IMPHAL, Feb 13: The All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) has stressed on the need for a decisive stand of the indigenous communities living in Manipur to protect land.

AMUCO celebrated its 31st foundation day on Monday.

Talking on the sidelines of the celebration held at its office in Imphal’s Kwakeithel, AMUCO president Nando Luwang said that there is a strong need for a firm stand of the indigenous communities to protect the land for the sake of future generations.

He said that legislators belonging to the indigenous communities need to think of what kind of war is being waged against the indigenous people of the state.

The crisis unfolding in the state is a war being waged against the indigenous people and not against the Meitei alone, Nando also said.

To bring together the legislators belonging to the indigenous communities, the Meitei legislators should take a lead role and take a firm decision to protect the land and its indigenous people. Otherwise, all indigenous communities will perish together, he added.

The AMCO president alleged that even as a war is being waged to break Manipur for the last nine months, most of the legislators belonging to the indigenous communities seem to be unaware of it.

It is because of their ignorance, the non-indigenous people are able to wage war against the indigenous community non-stop for the last nine months, he said.

Nando Luwang then said the central government remains as a mute spectator even as the people of Manipur are facing the crisis alone for the last nine months. (NNN)