Manipur pays tribute to 18 martyrs on 24th Great June Uprising Day

IMPHAL, June 18: The 24th anniversary of the Great June Uprising Day was observed with solemnity at Kekrupat, Imphal, on Tuesday. The day commemorates the protest of June 18, 2001, when 18 civilians were killed in police firing during a massive protest against the extension of the ceasefire agreement “without territorial limits” between the Government of India and the NSCN (IM).

A large number of people, including civil society members, student leaders, political representatives, and the general public, gathered at the memorial complex to offer floral tributes to the 18 people who laid down their lives to uphold Manipur’s territorial integrity.

The annual event, observed as “Great June Uprising Unity Day,” was jointly organised by the United Committee Manipur (UCM) and the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO), with support from various civil society groups and families of the deceased.

The day began with a candlelight tribute in the early morning, followed by a public meeting that reflected on the historical and current significance of the 2001 uprising. Speakers highlighted the need for communal harmony and collective vigilance against any threats to Manipur’s territorial unity.

Addressing the media, Nando Luwang, chairman of the Organising Committee, stressed the importance of unity. “Manipur is a small state, and since time immemorial, its communities have lived together in peace. We must not allow divisive forces to create rifts. Instead of blaming one another, we should focus on peaceful coexistence,” he said.

Luwang also accused the Central Government of playing a “divisive game” by allegedly favouring certain communities and underground groups. “If the Government of India truly cares for Manipur, it must stop such tactics,” he stated.

Nando then questioned the Centre’s inconsistent response to violence. “When terror strikes other parts of the country, swift action follows. Why is that urgency missing in Manipur?” he asked, while calling for a uniform national response to issues. (NNN)

