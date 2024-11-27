17 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
type here...

Amur falcon bird radio tagged in Manipur reaches Kenya

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Nov 26: An Amur falcon bird radio tagged by scientists of Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Manipur’s Tamenglong district has entered Kenya and is heading towards Tsavo East National Park, a scientist said.

Dr Suresh Kumar scientist of Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India told PTI on Tuesday that the Amur falcon bird named ‘Chiuluan 2’ has crossed Somalia and entered Kenya.

- Advertisement -

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Tamenglong, Kharibam Hitler Singh told PTI that two Amur falcons which arrived in Manipur from Siberian region on October 12 were captured by a team of Tamenglong forest division and local volunteers under the supervision of Suresh Kumar from Chiuluan roosting site.

Related Posts:

The two birds were radio-tagged by scientists of the Wildlife Institute of India in Tamenglong district. The male bird was named ‘Chiluan 2’ and the female ‘Guangram’, after two important roosting villages in Tamenglong district.

research is to study the migratory route of one of the world’s longest-travelling birds, Singh said.

The research programme was taken up under the aegis of the Union Ministry of environment, forest and climate change. (PTI)

Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

27 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic 7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh 10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December 7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom 10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan