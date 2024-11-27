Amur falcon bird radio tagged in Manipur reaches Kenya

IMPHAL, Nov 26: An Amur falcon bird radio tagged by scientists of Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Manipur’s Tamenglong district has entered Kenya and is heading towards Tsavo East National Park, a scientist said.

Dr Suresh Kumar scientist of Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India told PTI on Tuesday that the Amur falcon bird named ‘Chiuluan 2’ has crossed Somalia and entered Kenya.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Tamenglong, Kharibam Hitler Singh told PTI that two Amur falcons which arrived in Manipur from Siberian region on October 12 were captured by a team of Tamenglong forest division and local volunteers under the supervision of Suresh Kumar from Chiuluan roosting site.

The two birds were radio-tagged by scientists of the Wildlife Institute of India in Tamenglong district. The male bird was named ‘Chiluan 2’ and the female ‘Guangram’, after two important roosting villages in Tamenglong district.

research is to study the migratory route of one of the world’s longest-travelling birds, Singh said.

The research programme was taken up under the aegis of the Union Ministry of environment, forest and climate change. (PTI)