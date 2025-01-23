16 C
Guwahati
Thursday, January 23, 2025
type here...

Ancient Lord Brahma sculpture unearthed in Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Jan 22: A remarkable discovery has been made in the Bhuiyapara area of Kailashahar Sub-division under Tripura’s Unakoti District, where villagers unearthed an ancient sculpture of Lord Brahma during development work.

- Advertisement -

Kailashahar Sub-divisional Magistrate Pradip Sarkar said, “The idol was uncovered on Tuesday while workers were carrying out ground development activities. News of the find spread rapidly on social media, attracting a large crowd eager to catch a glimpse of the artefact,” he said.

Related Posts:

Upon receiving information about the discovery, officials including ASI Assistant Conservator Abhishek Kumar, Gournagar BDO Pranoy Das, and Secretary of Deorcherra ADC Village Umesh Nama promptly arrived at the site. Following departmental guidelines, the sculpture was transferred to the Unakoti District Magistrate’s office, where locals have been flocking to view the relic.

Abhishek Kumar has since reached out to senior officials at the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for guidance on the artefact’s preservation and analysis.

In a formal letter to Kumar, BDO Pranoy Das stated, “The ancient sculpture of Lord Brahma was discovered during Pala siding work in Deorcherra ADC Village on January 21 around 12:05 PM. Recognising its cultural and historical importance, the sculpture was carefully retrieved and safeguarded. In accordance with established protocols, it has been handed over to the appropriate authorities for preservation and documentation. I request your esteemed office to involve relevant departments for further investigation and conservation efforts.”

- Advertisement -

This significant discovery highlights the historical richness of Unakoti, further cementing its reputation as an archaeological treasure trove.

7 Largest Snakes in the World
7 Largest Snakes in the World
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

23 January, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
7 Largest Snakes in the World Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam 10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park 10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For