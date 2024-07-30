28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
ANSAM condemns alleged harassment of student

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SENAPATI, July 29: The All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) strongly condemned the July 26 incident which occurred at Ocean Lounge, Khuman Lampak in Imphal around 9 pm.

According to the ANSAM, one student identified as Leishithem Mangkung of Loushing village was “physically harassed by the armed gang with a gun at her work place and six others were mercilessly attacked with a gun and beaten severely injuring one among the six identified as Sochihan Hungyo of Kashung village and who has been hospitalized due to critical bullet wound on his head”.

The Naga student body termed it as a “barbaric act of violence” against the innocent civilians. The ANSAM also said the “continual ill-famed activities of the armed gangs who are lawlessly operating in the capital city of Manipur, repeatedly and will-fully perpetrated towards the peace loving Nagas in the state of Manipur without sparing women and innocent students is antithetical in today’s democratic society and highly condemnable by all concerned social organizations”. It further said such “uncivilized acts” of violence against women and the horrific attack on six other innocent students including one from Meitei community highlights the fact that women are not respected and innocent civilians are not safe in the state capital Imphal as the numbers of “self-styled  armed groups” are unceasingly trying to take law into their hands. “These anti-peace elements looming in the state must be checked and the government must take immediate steps to stop all these unlawful activities in the state,” the ANSAM demanded.

The Naga student body then called upon the government to initiate prompt and impartial enquiry to the incident and deal stringently in accordance with the law of the land. (NNN)

