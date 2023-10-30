ANSAM suspends agitation following agreement with state government

SENAPATI, OCT 29: The All Naga Students’ Association,

Manipur (ANSAM) has announced the suspension of their

ongoing agitation involving the picketing of government

offices. This decision came after a mutual agreement was

reached between ANSAM and the state government of

Manipur.

ANSAM’s general secretary, Angteshang Maring, confirmed

this development recently, indicating that a memorandum of

agreement was signed after a meeting between ANSAM

representatives and the state government on Thursday night.

The agitation by ANSAM, which commenced on October 24,

was initiated to demand the immediate lifting of the internet

shutdown in the peace area of the state and the prompt

declaration of results from the interviews held in September

2021 for the appointment of 190 assistant professors for

government colleges in Manipur.

According to the ‘memorandum of agreement’ between the

state government and ANSAM, an emergency meeting on

October 26 at the chief minister’s residence included

discussions on the internet shutdown and the declaration of

assistant professor recruitment results.

The agreement specifies the government’s commitment to

restoring internet connectivity within five days, subject to an

assessment of law and order conditions. Additionally, the

declaration of results for the 190 assistant professor posts is

set for November 2, 2023.

However, the ‘memorandum of agreement’ highlights

ANSAM’s stance to resume agitation should there be a failure

in implementing the agreed-upon terms. This decisive move

toward resolution reflects the collaboration between ANSAM

and the state government in addressing crucial concerns,

fostering a balanced resolution for the benefit of all involved

parties. (NNN)