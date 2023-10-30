ANSAM suspends agitation following agreement with state government

SENAPATI, OCT 29: The All Naga Students’ Association,
Manipur (ANSAM) has announced the suspension of their
ongoing agitation involving the picketing of government
offices. This decision came after a mutual agreement was
reached between ANSAM and the state government of
Manipur.
ANSAM’s general secretary, Angteshang Maring, confirmed
this development recently, indicating that a memorandum of
agreement was signed after a meeting between ANSAM
representatives and the state government on Thursday night.
The agitation by ANSAM, which commenced on October 24,
was initiated to demand the immediate lifting of the internet
shutdown in the peace area of the state and the prompt
declaration of results from the interviews held in September
2021 for the appointment of 190 assistant professors for
government colleges in Manipur.
According to the ‘memorandum of agreement’ between the
state government and ANSAM, an emergency meeting on
October 26 at the chief minister’s residence included
discussions on the internet shutdown and the declaration of
assistant professor recruitment results.
The agreement specifies the government’s commitment to
restoring internet connectivity within five days, subject to an
assessment of law and order conditions. Additionally, the
declaration of results for the 190 assistant professor posts is
set for November 2, 2023.
However, the ‘memorandum of agreement’ highlights
ANSAM’s stance to resume agitation should there be a failure
in implementing the agreed-upon terms. This decisive move
toward resolution reflects the collaboration between ANSAM
and the state government in addressing crucial concerns,
fostering a balanced resolution for the benefit of all involved
parties. (NNN)