ANSAM urges declaration of assistant professor interview results in Manipur

IMPHAL, Sept 15: The All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) has
appealed to the chief minister of Manipur to declare the results of interviews held
in September 2021 for the appointment of 190 assistant professors (145 regular
and 45 ST Special Drive) for government colleges in Manipur.
In a memorandum submitted to the chief minister, ANSAM highlighted the
urgency of the matter, emphasising that the delayed results have led to an
inactive functioning of government colleges due to a lack of teaching staff. The
association invoked Article 14, 15, 16, and 21 of the Indian Constitution to
underline the need for equal treatment and protection under the law.
ANSAM provided a timeline of events, noting that the Directorate of University
and Higher Education had issued notifications inviting applications for the posts of
Assistant Professors in government colleges in March 2021. Interviews for the
positions were conducted from September 3, 2021, to September 21, 2021.
ANSAM emphasised that the recruitment process was conducted fairly and
lawfully by competent authorities.
However, ANSAM expressed concern over the delayed declaration of results.
While the Directorate of University and Higher Education sought approval for the
declaration of results in November 2021, the government has yet to grant this
approval. The delay has created a shortage of teaching staff, affecting the proper
functioning of government colleges in Manipur.
The association further criticised the suggestion to assign the recruitment of these
posts to the Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) after the entire
recruitment process had been completed by the competent department. ANSAM
argued that this decision would be unjust to the candidates who have been
awaiting results for almost two years.
ANSAM pointed out that other departmental recruitment results have been
declared, including the 923 posts of graduate teachers by the Department of
Education and State Medical Officers recruitment by the Directorate of Health,
while the results for the 190 assistant professor posts remain pending.
The memorandum urged the chief minister to intervene and ensure the prompt
declaration of the interview results to address the shortage of teaching staff in
government colleges and uphold the constitutional rights of the candidates who
have been eagerly waiting for the outcomes.
This appeal by ANSAM reflects the urgent need to address the delay in the
appointment of assistant professors in Manipur and highlights the impact of this
delay on the functioning of educational institutions. (NNN)