ANSAM urges declaration of assistant professor interview results in Manipur

IMPHAL, Sept 15: The All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) has

appealed to the chief minister of Manipur to declare the results of interviews held

in September 2021 for the appointment of 190 assistant professors (145 regular

and 45 ST Special Drive) for government colleges in Manipur.

In a memorandum submitted to the chief minister, ANSAM highlighted the

urgency of the matter, emphasising that the delayed results have led to an

inactive functioning of government colleges due to a lack of teaching staff. The

association invoked Article 14, 15, 16, and 21 of the Indian Constitution to

underline the need for equal treatment and protection under the law.

ANSAM provided a timeline of events, noting that the Directorate of University

and Higher Education had issued notifications inviting applications for the posts of

Assistant Professors in government colleges in March 2021. Interviews for the

positions were conducted from September 3, 2021, to September 21, 2021.

ANSAM emphasised that the recruitment process was conducted fairly and

lawfully by competent authorities.

However, ANSAM expressed concern over the delayed declaration of results.

While the Directorate of University and Higher Education sought approval for the

declaration of results in November 2021, the government has yet to grant this

approval. The delay has created a shortage of teaching staff, affecting the proper

functioning of government colleges in Manipur.

The association further criticised the suggestion to assign the recruitment of these

posts to the Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) after the entire

recruitment process had been completed by the competent department. ANSAM

argued that this decision would be unjust to the candidates who have been

awaiting results for almost two years.

ANSAM pointed out that other departmental recruitment results have been

declared, including the 923 posts of graduate teachers by the Department of

Education and State Medical Officers recruitment by the Directorate of Health,

while the results for the 190 assistant professor posts remain pending.

The memorandum urged the chief minister to intervene and ensure the prompt

declaration of the interview results to address the shortage of teaching staff in

government colleges and uphold the constitutional rights of the candidates who

have been eagerly waiting for the outcomes.

This appeal by ANSAM reflects the urgent need to address the delay in the

appointment of assistant professors in Manipur and highlights the impact of this

delay on the functioning of educational institutions. (NNN)