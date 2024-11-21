17 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 21, 2024
type here...

Ao Senden urges repeal of AFSPA in Mokokchung, submits representation to MoS

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DIMAPUR, NOV 20:   The Ao Senden, the apex body of the Ao tribe, has apprised Union Minister for Home Affairs, Government of India, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, regarding the people’s desire to live without fear by citing that Mokokchung is a peaceful place and cannot be classified as ‘disturbed areas’, “therefore the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act must be repealed from Mokokchung district of Nagaland”, an official report said.

This was put forward during an interaction between the local people of Mokokchung district and Union Minister for Home Affairs, Government of India, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, at the Mokokchung deputy commissioner’s conference hall today, the official report also said.

- Advertisement -

Ao Senden also apprised the minister about the border issue with Assam and requested him to intervene so as to settle this issue amicably once and for all.

Related Posts:

Representatives from the Mokokchung Municipal Council (MMC) also apprised the Union minister about the importance and need for setting up a music academy in the district, and also the need of an electric crematorium in the town.

They also highlighted the poor condition of circular roads in and around Mokokchung town and those in the rural areas. They also mentioned the need for a proper place in the town, especially for the women vegetable vendors.

The Union minister, while inquiring about the problems being faced in the government sector, different departments put forward their grievances.

- Advertisement -

The Union minister, while taking note of the issues being put forward by the district machinery and local people, assured that he would try his best to help and convey the same to the concerned ministry and make sure that the issues are looked into. (NNN)

10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura CM pays tribute to martyred Indian Army soldier Subhankar Bhowmik

The Hills Times -
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health 7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See