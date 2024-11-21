Ao Senden urges repeal of AFSPA in Mokokchung, submits representation to MoS

DIMAPUR, NOV 20: The Ao Senden, the apex body of the Ao tribe, has apprised Union Minister for Home Affairs, Government of India, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, regarding the people’s desire to live without fear by citing that Mokokchung is a peaceful place and cannot be classified as ‘disturbed areas’, “therefore the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act must be repealed from Mokokchung district of Nagaland”, an official report said.

This was put forward during an interaction between the local people of Mokokchung district and Union Minister for Home Affairs, Government of India, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, at the Mokokchung deputy commissioner’s conference hall today, the official report also said.

Ao Senden also apprised the minister about the border issue with Assam and requested him to intervene so as to settle this issue amicably once and for all.

Representatives from the Mokokchung Municipal Council (MMC) also apprised the Union minister about the importance and need for setting up a music academy in the district, and also the need of an electric crematorium in the town.

They also highlighted the poor condition of circular roads in and around Mokokchung town and those in the rural areas. They also mentioned the need for a proper place in the town, especially for the women vegetable vendors.

The Union minister, while inquiring about the problems being faced in the government sector, different departments put forward their grievances.

The Union minister, while taking note of the issues being put forward by the district machinery and local people, assured that he would try his best to help and convey the same to the concerned ministry and make sure that the issues are looked into. (NNN)