Arms and ammunitions recovered

IMPHAL, Dec 13: Police in Churachandpur district, in a joint operation with the troops of 34 Assam Rifles, 124 CRPF and 10th ITBF in the forest area of Makhao Tampak, recently recovered a cache of arms and ammunition.

The cache included one 7.62 mm SLR with magazine, a tear gas gun, one country made 9mm pistol with a magazine, one country made revolver, 30 tear gas shell (rubber bullet, eight country made pumpi guns (Improvised Mortar), three SBBL guns, one kg of gunpowder, one kg of iron rod ammunitions and 23local made bombs, the police said.

In another joint operation, the Bishnupur district police also recovered one M16 rifle with magazine loaded with 10 live rounds, three HE hand grenades, one 51mm smoke bomb shell and one BP jacket along with two fibre plates, the police added. (NNN)

