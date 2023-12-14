15 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 14, 2023
type here...

Arms and ammunitions recovered

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Dec 13: Police in Churachandpur district, in a joint operation with the troops of 34 Assam Rifles, 124 CRPF and 10th ITBF in the forest area of Makhao Tampak, recently recovered a cache of arms and ammunition.
The cache included one 7.62 mm SLR with magazine, a tear gas gun, one country made 9mm pistol with a magazine, one country made revolver, 30 tear gas shell (rubber bullet, eight country made pumpi guns (Improvised Mortar), three SBBL guns, one kg of gunpowder, one kg of iron rod ammunitions  and 23local made bombs, the police said.
In another joint operation, the Bishnupur district police also recovered one M16 rifle with magazine loaded with 10 live rounds, three HE hand grenades, one 51mm smoke bomb shell and one BP jacket along with two fibre plates, the police added. (NNN)

Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

VDP members sensitised on wildlife protection in Orang National Park

The Hills Times - 0
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati 7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland 8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras