22 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
type here...

Arunachal Pencak Silat team shines in Srinagar, bags 8 medals

The Chief Minister lauded the young athletes for their exceptional performance, announcing the team's achievement in a post on the micro-blogging site X.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 19: The Junior Pencak Silat team from Arunachal Pradesh made the state proud by securing a haul of 8 medals at a championship in Srinagar, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister lauded the young athletes for their exceptional performance, announcing the team’s achievement in a post on the micro-blogging site X.

Related Posts:

The team bagged 4 Gold medals and 4 Bronze medals, showcasing their prowess in the martial art form.

Khandu wrote, “Arunachal strikes gold in Srinagar! Proud of our Junior Pencak Silat champs: 4 Gold and 4 Bronze medals.”

The gold medalists include Meko Liyak, Sartum Tara, Tarh Tyson, and Taba Takar, while the bronze medal winners are Yani Nabam, Shanti Lochung, Mama Tok, and Baja Blange.

- Advertisement -

Khandu further expressed his pride in the junior athletes and extended his best wishes to the senior team, which is set to compete in the 2nd All India Pencak Silat Championship in Srinagar.

“Also wishing success to our senior team heading to Srinagar for the 2nd All India Championship”, Khandu added.

7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Gorlosa inaugurates ‘Sahakar-se-Samriddhi’ seminar, highlights cooperatives’ role

The Hills Times -
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See 8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram