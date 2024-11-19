Arunachal Pencak Silat team shines in Srinagar, bags 8 medals

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 19: The Junior Pencak Silat team from Arunachal Pradesh made the state proud by securing a haul of 8 medals at a championship in Srinagar, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister lauded the young athletes for their exceptional performance, announcing the team’s achievement in a post on the micro-blogging site X.

The team bagged 4 Gold medals and 4 Bronze medals, showcasing their prowess in the martial art form.

Khandu wrote, “Arunachal strikes gold in Srinagar! Proud of our Junior Pencak Silat champs: 4 Gold and 4 Bronze medals.”

The gold medalists include Meko Liyak, Sartum Tara, Tarh Tyson, and Taba Takar, while the bronze medal winners are Yani Nabam, Shanti Lochung, Mama Tok, and Baja Blange.

Khandu further expressed his pride in the junior athletes and extended his best wishes to the senior team, which is set to compete in the 2nd All India Pencak Silat Championship in Srinagar.

“Also wishing success to our senior team heading to Srinagar for the 2nd All India Championship”, Khandu added.