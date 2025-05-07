Arunachal: Chimpu Police crack robbery case

ITANAGAR, May 6: In a major breakthrough, Chimpu police have successfully solved a heinous robbery and assault case with the arrest of three accused through a meticulously coordinated multi-state operation.

The case, registered under Sections 329(3), 309(6), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, relates to a brutal attack on Khyoda Taju, a senior citizen and night guard for the ACE pipeline project. The incident occurred on the night of 22 November 2024, when three unidentified assailants violently assaulted Taju and robbed him of his ATM card, cash, and scooter.

The victim, who suffered grievous injuries, was rushed to Ramakrishna Mission Hospital, Itanagar, for treatment.

Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh informed that the investigation took off after the recovery of the stolen vehicle from Rajgarh, Assam, which provided the first concrete lead. However, the culprits remained on the run, frequently changing locations to evade arrest.

Realising the gravity of the crime and the vulnerability of the victim, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under Chimpu PS OC Inspector N Nishant. The team included SI Tate Nabam (Investigating Officer), Head Constables Rili Tabri and Harung Mije, and Constables Bui Nibe, Pura Tamo, T Tasser, D Sora, and Inya Gadi. The operation was conducted under the direct supervision of SDPO Itanagar, Kengo Dirchi.

Using a mix of technical surveillance, human intelligence, and cross-border coordination with the Assam Police, the SIT tracked and apprehended the suspects. The prime accused, Nanu Basumatory, a resident of Rajgarh, Gohpur, was caught at Gohpur railway station on April 27, while traveling from Lakhimpur and the second accused, Rakesh Mili of Milon Nagar, Gohpur, was arrested from Harmuti railway station on April 29, as he tried to flee to Dekargaon.

Based on leads provided by the two, the third accused, Dharamsha Brahma alias Nana, of Goroimari, Gohpur, was nabbed on 1 May from his home village.

All three have confessed to their involvement during preliminary interrogation, SP Singh confirmed.

Praising the team”s efforts, Singh said, “The swift and professional handling of this sensitive case reflects the Arunachal Pradesh Police”s unwavering commitment to justice and the protection of our senior citizens. Crimes against the elderly are particularly heinous, and we will ensure such offenders face the full force of the law.”

The arrests mark a significant win for the state police and a message of assurance to the public regarding law enforcement”s vigilance and effectiveness. (Agencies)