Arunachal CM calls for encouraging students to pursue PG courses in anatomy

ITANAGAR, Nov 30: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema

Khandu on Thursday expressed concern over the fact that many

postgraduate seats in the anatomy department of medical

education have no takers.

He called for encouraging medical students and professionals to

take up PG courses in the stream.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the 70th National

Conference (NATCON’70) and International Colloquium,

organised by Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science

(TRIHMS) under the banner of the Anatomical Society of India

here, Khandu underscored the importance of anatomy in

medical science.

“Without anatomy, medical science is incomplete. There is a

need to create awareness and encourage medical students to

go for PG courses so that health services have no dearth of

anatomy specialists,” he said.

The chief minister called for creating awareness about the

pledging of human bodies for medical education.

Observing that TRIHMS, the only medical college in the state,

has just 4-5 bodies for anatomy classes, he said that people

must be educated on the great help they will be rendering to

medical science by pledging bodies.

Expressing gratitude to the Anatomical Society of India for

allowing Arunachal Pradesh to host the national-level

conference, Khandu said that as the chief minister, he takes

pride in showcasing the state government’s commitment to

advancing medical knowledge and research.

“It is only the second time in the 70 years of history of the

Anatomical Society of India that the national conference is

being held in the North East and the first time in Arunachal

Pradesh. It makes the event more significant for us,” he added.

Khandu expressed hope that the conference would serve as a

platform for the exchange of ground-breaking ideas, fostering

collaboration among experts in the field of anatomy.

“Faculty and students of our only medical college will have a

chance to interact with national and international experts on

the subject. It will not only enhance their knowledge but also

inspire them to excel in their chosen field of medical

profession,” he said.

With more than 350 faculty delegates from across India and

abroad, sharing their professional information and knowledge

during the conference, Khandu noted that the event will be a

great milestone in the field of anatomy especially for young

medical professionals and research scholars.

TRIHMS will definitely benefit from technology transfer in the

fields of ‘Technique of Plastination and Body Preservation’ and

‘Gene Technology’, he said.

More than 100 scientific papers will be presented in the four-

day conference, which also includes an International

Colloquium.

Delegates have also come from ten countries, including, the US,

Denmark, Australia, Russia, South Korea, North Korea,

Malaysia, West Indies, Oman and UAE. (PTI)