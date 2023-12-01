Arunachal CM calls for encouraging students to pursue PG courses in anatomy

ITANAGAR, Nov 30: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema
Khandu on Thursday expressed concern over the fact that many
postgraduate seats in the anatomy department of medical
education have no takers.
He called for encouraging medical students and professionals to
take up PG courses in the stream.
Speaking at the inaugural function of the 70th National
Conference (NATCON’70) and International Colloquium,
organised by Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science
(TRIHMS) under the banner of the Anatomical Society of India
here, Khandu underscored the importance of anatomy in
medical science.
“Without anatomy, medical science is incomplete. There is a
need to create awareness and encourage medical students to
go for PG courses so that health services have no dearth of
anatomy specialists,” he said.
The chief minister called for creating awareness about the
pledging of human bodies for medical education.
Observing that TRIHMS, the only medical college in the state,
has just 4-5 bodies for anatomy classes, he said that people
must be educated on the great help they will be rendering to
medical science by pledging bodies.
Expressing gratitude to the Anatomical Society of India for
allowing Arunachal Pradesh to host the national-level
conference, Khandu said that as the chief minister, he takes
pride in showcasing the state government’s commitment to
advancing medical knowledge and research.
“It is only the second time in the 70 years of history of the
Anatomical Society of India that the national conference is
being held in the North East and the first time in Arunachal
Pradesh. It makes the event more significant for us,” he added.
Khandu expressed hope that the conference would serve as a
platform for the exchange of ground-breaking ideas, fostering
collaboration among experts in the field of anatomy.
“Faculty and students of our only medical college will have a
chance to interact with national and international experts on
the subject. It will not only enhance their knowledge but also
inspire them to excel in their chosen field of medical
profession,” he said.
With more than 350 faculty delegates from across India and
abroad, sharing their professional information and knowledge
during the conference, Khandu noted that the event will be a
great milestone in the field of anatomy especially for young
medical professionals and research scholars.
TRIHMS will definitely benefit from technology transfer in the
fields of ‘Technique of Plastination and Body Preservation’ and
‘Gene Technology’, he said.
More than 100 scientific papers will be presented in the four-
day conference, which also includes an International
Colloquium.
Delegates have also come from ten countries, including, the US,
Denmark, Australia, Russia, South Korea, North Korea,
Malaysia, West Indies, Oman and UAE. (PTI)