Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu officially inaugurates state-of-the-art district secretariat in East Kameng

Updated:
Itanagar, Nov 20: Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 20 officially inaugurated the District Secretariat, Block A and B, in East Kameng.

The ceremony was attended by Union Minister for Earth Science Kiren Rijiju, state cabinet minister Mama Natung, and various MLAs.

The new secretariat, equipped with modern facilities, is expected to enhance the work environment for government employees. Khandu expressed confidence that the new building would expedite service delivery for the citizens.

He acknowledged the contribution of government employees to the state’s progress and handed over the sanction order for equipment and furniture procurement to Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana.

Furthermore, he assured the completion of Block C and D of the District Secretariat. Post the inauguration, a BJP meeting was held at the Seppa General Ground, where the foundation for the BJP district office at Wessang was also laid.

