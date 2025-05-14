Itanagar administration intensifies crackdown on tobacco sales near schools

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 14: In a continued effort to curb the sale of tobacco products around educational institutions, the Itanagar Capital District Administration, in collaboration with the District Tobacco Control Society (DTCS), carried out a surprise inspection and seizure drive across multiple locations in the capital complex.

The drive, led by Itanagar EAC Tamo Dada, targeted areas in D Sector, C Sector, and IG Park, particularly around Kindcub Public School and other educational institutions. A significant quantity of tobacco products—approximately 15 kg— was seized from shops and roadside kiosks (“gumtis”). Additionally, a few cases of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) were also confiscated.

“This initiative is crucial to protect the health and future of our youth,” said EAC Tamo Dada, stressing the negative impact of tobacco use among school-going children and adolescents. “Such surprise raids and enforcement drives will continue across all parts of the city and the entire Capital Complex to ensure full compliance with anti-tobacco laws,” he added.

The seized items were destroyed in accordance with legal procedures, in the presence of Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom, officials from DTCS, and personnel from the local police.

Officials reiterated the importance of public cooperation in reporting illegal tobacco sales, especially near schools, to create a safe and healthy environment for students. The district administration has reaffirmed its commitment to strictly enforce the provisions of the COTPA Act, 2003 and other tobacco control regulations.

This drive forms part of a larger campaign aimed at discouraging tobacco consumption among youth and reinforcing public health initiatives within the capital region.