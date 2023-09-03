Arunachal educator selected for National Teacher award

ITANAGAR, Sept 2: Netai Chandra Dey, a dedicated educator of

Ramakrishna Mission School at Narottam Nagar in Tirap district

of Arunachal Pradesh, has been selected as a recipient of the

prestigious National Teacher’s Award for 2023.

The recognition highlights his exceptional contribution to the

field of education and his significant impact on students’ lives.

Dey’s journey in education spans over three decades, during

which he exhibited unwavering commitment to nurturing

young minds. As an innovative and compassionate teacher, he

has inspired countless students to achieve their potential and

excel academically, an official said.

His teaching methodologies emphasise not only academic

excellence but also holistic development. His ability to create

engaging and interactive learning environments has earned him

respect and admiration from students, colleagues, and parents

alike.

Dey’s dedication extends beyond the classroom, as he has

actively participated in various educational initiatives and

community outreach programs, the official said.

His dedication to fostering a love for learning has resulted in

consistently outstanding results. His students consistently

achieve top ranks in national and regional examinations, a

testament to his effective teaching strategies and mentorship.

This year, Debasish Roy, another post-graduate teacher of

English in the school, has been selected for State Teacher

Award.

So far three teachers of the institution received the state award

and another three got the national award for best teacher.

In his Independence Day speech this year, chief minister Pema

Khandu announced gold medal for Ramakrishna Mission. (PTI)