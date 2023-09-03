Arunachal educator selected for National Teacher award

ITANAGAR, Sept 2: Netai Chandra Dey, a dedicated educator of
Ramakrishna Mission School at Narottam Nagar in Tirap district
of Arunachal Pradesh, has been selected as a recipient of the
prestigious National Teacher’s Award for 2023.
The recognition highlights his exceptional contribution to the
field of education and his significant impact on students’ lives.
Dey’s journey in education spans over three decades, during
which he exhibited unwavering commitment to nurturing
young minds. As an innovative and compassionate teacher, he
has inspired countless students to achieve their potential and
excel academically, an official said.
His teaching methodologies emphasise not only academic
excellence but also holistic development. His ability to create
engaging and interactive learning environments has earned him
respect and admiration from students, colleagues, and parents
alike.
Dey’s dedication extends beyond the classroom, as he has
actively participated in various educational initiatives and
community outreach programs, the official said.
His dedication to fostering a love for learning has resulted in
consistently outstanding results. His students consistently
achieve top ranks in national and regional examinations, a
testament to his effective teaching strategies and mentorship.
This year, Debasish Roy, another post-graduate teacher of
English in the school, has been selected for State Teacher
Award.
So far three teachers of the institution received the state award
and another three got the national award for best teacher.
In his Independence Day speech this year, chief minister Pema
Khandu announced gold medal for Ramakrishna Mission. (PTI)