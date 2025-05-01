35.9 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 1, 2025
type here...

Three NSCN Militants Killed in Encounter with Assam Rifles and Police in Dima Hasao

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 1: In a major operation, three militants from the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) were killed in an encounter with Assam Rifles and Assam Police on Tuesday in Dima Hasao district. The security forces also seized three AK-series rifles and two pistols from the deceased militants.

- Advertisement -

Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam Police, confirmed that the operation was launched after intelligence reports indicated the militants were involved in extortion activities targeting National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects, particularly the Golden Quadrilateral in the region. The militants were reportedly hiding in villages near Hera Kilo under Haflong Police Station.

Related Posts:

The search operation, which began on Saturday evening, spanned 60 hours. The militants were located between N Kubin and Hera Kilo, where they opened fire on security forces, sparking a fierce gunfight. The three militants were killed in the exchange, and authorities suspect they were part of a faction of the NSCN.

Earlier this year, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) had announced the formation of a new battalion for the ‘NC Hills’ region, which includes Dima Hasao, heightening concerns among security agencies.

The outfit’s military chief, Anthony N Shimray, had surveyed areas near the Assam-Manipur-Nagaland tri-junction for the battalion’s base, further complicating the security situation in the region.

View all stories
7 Most Beautiful Valleys in South India for Travelers
7 Most Beautiful Valleys in South India for Travelers
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

1002 Members of All Party Hills Leaders’ Conference Join BJP in...

The Hills Times -
7 Most Beautiful Valleys in South India for Travelers 10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape 10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings 5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover 10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape