Three NSCN Militants Killed in Encounter with Assam Rifles and Police in Dima Hasao

GUWAHATI, MAY 1: In a major operation, three militants from the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) were killed in an encounter with Assam Rifles and Assam Police on Tuesday in Dima Hasao district. The security forces also seized three AK-series rifles and two pistols from the deceased militants.

Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam Police, confirmed that the operation was launched after intelligence reports indicated the militants were involved in extortion activities targeting National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects, particularly the Golden Quadrilateral in the region. The militants were reportedly hiding in villages near Hera Kilo under Haflong Police Station.

The search operation, which began on Saturday evening, spanned 60 hours. The militants were located between N Kubin and Hera Kilo, where they opened fire on security forces, sparking a fierce gunfight. The three militants were killed in the exchange, and authorities suspect they were part of a faction of the NSCN.

Earlier this year, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) had announced the formation of a new battalion for the ‘NC Hills’ region, which includes Dima Hasao, heightening concerns among security agencies.

The outfit’s military chief, Anthony N Shimray, had surveyed areas near the Assam-Manipur-Nagaland tri-junction for the battalion’s base, further complicating the security situation in the region.