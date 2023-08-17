Arunachal: Govt promises bridge by March after poll boycott cry

ITANAGAR, Aug 16 (PTI): The Arunachal Pradesh government

assured the people of three villages in West Siang district, who

threatened to boycott the 2024 elections, that a bridge will be

constructed over the Hijum river by March next year.

About 400 people of three villages — Rime Moko, Pidi Rime and

Todi Rime — threatened to boycott the elections, if the

government fails to construct a permanent bridge over the

river.

There is a 20-metre-long makeshift bridge over the river that

locals made to connect the two sides but it usually goes below

the water during the monsoon as the level of Hijum, a tributary

of Pisam, rises.

Government spokesperson Nyamar Karbak met a team of the

Rime Welfare Society (RWS), which has been demanding the

bridge, and assured it that the government would sanction

funds for the construction of an all-weather road with a bridge

over the river.

Karbak, who is also the MLA of Liromoba constituency in the

district, said the state government has already given necessary

instructions to departments concerned to expedite the works,

including survey, estimate and preparation of a detailed project

report (DPR).

”The state government has assured to complete the

construction of the road and bridge over Hijum river before

March next year,” RWS general secretary Pokpe Rime said.

A team of the rural works department (RWD) surveyed the site

on August 10 for the construction of the bridge, he said.

An estimate prepared by the RWD in Aalo, the headquarters of

West Siang district, has already been submitted to the chief

engineer (eastern zone), he added.

”We have not called off our threat to boycott the polls. If the

government is serious and fulfill our demand, we will certainly

call it off,” Rime said.

The villages are in the Aalo West assembly constituency, which

is represented by Industries Minister Tumke Bagra, and the

Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency that is represented by

Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju.