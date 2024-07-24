Arunachal govt to install AI-based CCTV cameras in 22 checkpoint locations

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 24: Arunachal Pradesh Home and Inter State Border Affairs Minister Mama Natung announced that the state government is considering the installation of AI-based CCTV cameras at 22 check gates along the inter-state border, said a press release on Tuesday.

He also informed that the measure aims to prevent the passage of unwanted elements and restricted items through these gates.

The minister further stated that strict monitoring is in place at all 30 check gates to deter the infiltration of unwanted individuals and illegal substances.

“There are three sentry posts at the gate out of which two are managed by CRPF and one by state police. CCTV cameras have been installed for proper surveillance,” he mentioned.

“The state government is aware of the situation as instances of movement of anti-social elements from Nagaland have been reported on several occasions”, Natung stated adding that the government is currently considering a proposal for infrastructure development.

