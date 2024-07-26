28 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 26, 2024
Arunachal: Man accused of raping minor girl arrested after three years

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
ITANAGAR, July 25: After three years of evading arrest, a man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl was finally apprehended by Arunachal Pradesh police near here.

According to Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh, accused Nitai Roy was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping the minor at Labour Colony on Rajiv Gandhi University campus in 2021.

Singh said, “We have been actively investigating the case registered at the women police station under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act since its initial report.”

Despite the challenges, including Roy’s frequent changes of location across Assam and West Bengal, a special police team was formed earlier this year under Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi, he said.

The team, led by inspector Rina Sonam and sub-inspector Rosy Singpho, employed extensive resources and innovative social engineering tactics to trace Roy’s whereabouts, he added.

Singh highlighted, “Their meticulous efforts paid off when they located Roy in Assam and tactfully lured him back to Itanagar, leading to his arrest.”

The SP acknowledged the delay in Roy’s arrest, attributing it to the delayed filing of the FIR, which could have expedited the investigative process if initiated promptly.

Singh commended the team for their unwavering dedication and urged the public to promptly report crimes, assuring thorough efforts from the police in ensuring justice. (PTI)

