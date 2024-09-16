Arunachal minister seeks Central support for vet college

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 15: Gabriel D. Wangsu, the animal husbandry & dairy development minister of Arunachal Pradesh has asked for Central support to establish a veterinary college in the state.

He further asked for assistance to integrate Mithun and Yak schemes into the National Livestock Mission’s entrepreneurship development programmes.

The appeal came during the monsoon meet on Friday, chaired by Union Animal Husbandry & Dairying Minister Dr. Rajeev Ranjan Singh.

Wangsu requested financial assistance from the Centre under the Establishment & Strengthening Veterinary Hospitals & Dispensaries-Mobile Veterinary Unit (ESVHD-MVU) scheme to acquire 100 new mobile veterinary units (MVUs) and cover recurring expenses.

He emphasised on the need for resources to develop animal husbandry in Arunachal. Furthermore, Wangsu highlighted that there is an increased need for manpower for the upcoming 21st livestock census, including 100 enumerators and 50 supervisors.

In addition, Wangsu urged the Centre to facilitate the rollout of high-yielding genetically modified fodder grass developed by the Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute, Jhansi. He believes this innovation could significantly boost fodder production and benefit farmers across India.

Addressing concerns specific to the Northeastern region, Wangsu requested a separate scheme for piggery development to combat the impacts of African swine flu and enable the import of high genetic merit pigs. He also called for schemes to strengthen small ruminant farms and existing veterinary institutions.

Union minister Dr. Singh responded positively to Wangsu’s requests, assuring that the issues raised would be addressed. He reiterated his commitment to visit Arunachal Pradesh to discuss these concerns further and support the development of the state’s animal resources.