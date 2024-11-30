22 C
Arunachal para-athletes shine at NE Para Games with 53 medals

GUWAHATI, Nov 30: Arunachal Pradesh’s para-athletes have made the state proud with their stellar performance at the first North East Para Games held in Guwahati, securing a tally of 53 medals, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein announced on Saturday.

The team brought home 15 gold, 21 silver, and 17 bronze medals, finishing as runners-up in the prestigious tournament.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on the micro-blogging site X lauded the athletes for their outstanding achievements, praising their strength, determination, and indomitable spirit.

“With an impressive haul of 15 gold, 21 silver, and 17 bronze medals, our team has truly showcased the strength, determination, and indomitable spirit of Arunachal. Finishing as runners-up in the tournament, they have brought immense pride to our State”, he stated, congratulating the entire team for their dedication.

Mein also expressed hope that this remarkable achievement would inspire greater participation in para-sports and pave the way for more accomplishments at national and international levels.

“May this success pave the way for even greater accomplishments in national and international para-sports!”, the Deputy Chief Minister added.

