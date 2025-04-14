38.2 C
Guwahati
Monday, April 14, 2025
Arunachal Pradesh Police Arrest Two in Major Crackdown on Cheating Cases

By The Hills Times
HT Digital

ITANAGRA: In a significant crackdown on fraud, Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested two individuals involved in separate cheating cases originating from Assam and West Bengal, a senior police official confirmed on Sunday.

One of the arrested individuals has been identified as Debashish Kar, a 55-year-old jeweller from Naharlagun. Kar had been on the run since August 2024 in connection with a jewellery fraud case. He allegedly took gold ornaments from customers under the pretense of repairing them and then disappeared without a trace, leaving his victims defrauded.

According to Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo, Kar managed to evade arrest for several months by constantly shifting his location and using multiple mobile phone numbers. His movement across state borders made it increasingly difficult for law enforcement agencies to track him down. However, sustained efforts and inter-state coordination eventually led to his capture.

Details regarding the second arrest from Assam are still emerging, though authorities confirmed that both suspects are currently in custody and further investigation is underway.

The arrests mark a major success for Arunachal Pradesh Police in their ongoing efforts to combat fraud and bring long-absconding offenders to justice.

The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
