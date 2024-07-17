Naharlagun Police Arrests Four for Attempting to Peddle Heroin and Sell Endangered Geckos

HT Digital

July 17, Wednesday: In a significant crackdown, the Naharlagun police have arrested four individuals on charges of attempting to peddle suspected heroin and sell critically endangered geckos. The operation, led by Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo, was initiated after the Banderdewa police station received reliable information about the suspects’ activities in Sonajuli village.

On July 14, based on a tip-off, SP Gambo assembled a team comprising Inspector Kipa Hamak, Banderdewa PS OC SI Koj Tada, Head Constable DC Namsa, and Constables T Bomdam, R Tsering, and U Gogoi. The team swiftly moved to Sonajuli to track down the peddlers. The operation extended through the night, and by 5 am, the police located the residence of one suspect, Mrinal Chakma (38).

In a search conducted in the presence of a gazetted officer and independent witnesses, the team discovered 10 soap cases containing suspected heroin, weighing approximately 115.36 grams, hidden inside a grey bag. Additionally, they found three live gecko lizards, classified as critically endangered, captured in the hut.

According to the police release, Mrinal Chakma disclosed that the heroin and geckos belonged to Sobha Ranjan Chakma (36) and Budha Joy Chakma (34), who had been staying at his house since July 12, 2024. The accused corroborated Mrinal Chakma’s statement and admitted ownership of the drug and the geckos.

The police arrested Mrinal Chakma, a resident of Chakma village in Balijan; Sobha Ranjan Chakma, a resident of Dumpathar in Diyun (Changlang); Budha Joy Chakma, a resident of Durgachena in Tripura; and Likha Lilly (33), a resident of RR Colony 9 in Balijan (P/Pare). They have been charged under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act, read with Section 51(1) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The geckos have been handed over to the forest officials of the Itanagar Biological Park, following court directions. This operation underscores the commitment of the Naharlagun police to tackling drug trafficking and wildlife crimes in the region.