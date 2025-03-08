17.5 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Arunachal senior officers promoted to IAS cadre

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, March 7: To redefine excellence in public service and administration, four officers from the Arunachal Pradesh State Civil Service (APCS) have been honored with their promotion to the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and will join the distinguished AGMUT Cadre.

Phunchu Norbu Thungon (born on May 1, 1966), Duly Kamduk (born on March 31,1967), Sumedha Yadav (born on July 22, 1967) and Mamata Riba (born on December 4, 1968) have consistently has shown their exemplary commitment, exceptional leadership in administration.

Their elevation to the IAS would be pursuit of their excellence in governance and government and administrative services and public services. .

Such promotion in the administrative services will inspire future generations of civil servants.

The officers have been selected under the Select Lists of 2021 and 2022, filling vacancies arising in those years. The appointments were made in consultation with the state government and as per the Indian Administrative Service (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955.

Chief minister Pema Khandu in a social media post has congratulated the four administrative officers.

“My warmest congratulations to Shri Phunchu Norbu Thungon, Smt Sumedha Yadav, Shri Duly Kamduk and Smt Mamata Riba on their well-deserved appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) from the State Civil Service of Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu said.

Their dedication, perseverance and service to the state have been recognized with this prestigious appointment, and I am confident that they will continue to serve with the same commitment and integrity in the AGMUT Cadre, Khandu added.

