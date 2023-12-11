19 C
Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurates permanent seismological observatory at Bomdila

HT Digital,

Itanagar, Dec 11: Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju, inaugurated the Permanent Seismological Observatory at Bomdila in West Kameng district on Sunday.

The observatory, established at Government College, Bomdila, is significant for Arunachal Pradesh, a region in seismic zone V known for its vulnerability to earthquakes.

The observatory aims to understand the region’s seismicity in collaboration with the National Centre for Seismology, Ministry of Earth Science, Govt. Of India. Rijiju highlighted the potential benefits of the Observatory in earthquake detection.

He shared government’s plans for technological advancements in the region, including the establishment of a Doppler Radar System in West Kameng district. Rijiju emphasised the importance of contributing to science and encouraged students to pursue careers in the field.

He called upon public representatives and government officials to participate in the PM’s vision for the nation’s development over the next 25 years.

