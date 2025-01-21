20 C
Assam Police honoured by Manipur Govt on 54th Statehood Day

The ceremony, held in Imphal, acknowledged the substantial contribution made by Assam Police in training personnel for the Manipur Police.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 21: In a significant recognition of the support provided by Assam Police to the security forces of neighboring states, the Manipur Government honoured Assam Police on its 54th Statehood Day celebration, CRPF Director General GP Singh informed on Tuesday.

The recognition comes after Assam Police successfully trained 1950 recruits of the Manipur Police at the prestigious Lakshmanan Border Police Academy (LBPA) in Assam.

The honour was received on behalf of Assam Police by Inspector General (IG) of the Assam Police Training and Capacity Building Wing, Akhilesh Singh, who attended the event with distinguished officers.

Manipur Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh, took the opportunity to express his gratitude to Assam Police for their dedication and the quality of training provided to the Manipur recruits.

In his address, he praised the Assam Police and its officers for their commitment to enhancing the capabilities of Manipur Police.

Reacting to the recognition, GP Singh, who is a former senior officer in Assam Police, took to the micro-blogging site X to express his appreciation. “Such an absolute privilege for Assam Police to be recognised for its training capabilities by North-Eastern Sister state Government. Compliments to all officers and personnel associated with the training,” Singh tweeted, acknowledging the collective effort and professionalism of the Assam Police team involved in the training process.

