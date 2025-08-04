Assam Clears 1,000 Bighas of Forest Land in Massive Eviction Drive

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 4: In a grand eviction drive on Sunday, the Assam government removed almost 1,000 bighas—about more than 133 hectares—of reportedly encroached forestland in the Nambor South Reserve Forest, situated in the Golaghat district. The campaign resulted in the ouster of over 350 families and is the follow-up of the state’s increased efforts to reclaim its protected territory.

This is the second phase of eviction following the end of a five-day drive in the Rengma Reserve Forest, during which about 11,000 bighas of forest cover were cleared. On Sunday, illegal settlements in areas of Gelajan and No. 3 Rajapukhuri were targeted.

The eviction was carried out without a hitch, according to an official statement. The operation went smoothly with coordinated efforts of several agencies. Senior officials such as Special Chief Secretary (Forest) M K Yadav, Golaghat Deputy Commissioner Pulak Mahanta, and Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh were present at the spot to monitor the process.

Authorities said the campaign is also an integral part of a wider ecological recovery plan for a strategy to protect forest systems and stem further encroachment. “With considerable headway achieved today, the campaign will continue in the days ahead, further consolidating the state’s determination to protect its invaluable forest ecosystems,” the statement continued.

The eviction was carried out together by the Assam Forest Department, Golaghat District Administration, Assam Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Government of Nagaland personnel.

Earlier, in the first phase of the drive at Uriamghat under the Sarupathar subdivision—at the Assam-Nagaland border—about 1,500 families, who were predominantly Muslims, were evicted from the Rengma Reserve Forest area.

fresh eviction notices to 205 families living in the Negheribil region of Merapani, within the Doyang Reserve Forest. That portion of the operation is also scheduled to start on August 8.