Meghalaya Minister Urges Vigilance Against Illegal Settlement

SHILLONG, AUGUST 4: Meghalaya Cabinet Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) chief Rakkam A Sangma has appealed to district administrations, police officials, traditional local bodies, and other authorities to remain vigilant and cooperate to ensure that illegal settlers do not occupy the state. His appeal comes in the wake of mounting anxiety regarding cross-border encroachment and the influence of recent eviction operations across the border in adjacent Assam.

Sangma has underlined the role of strong people’s leadership in thwarting such intrusions. He pointed out that well-functioning and well-organized Dorbar Shnongs and Nokmas can be effective deterrents to illegal settlements. “These institutions are our first defense line,” he added.

Even though his constituency, Rongara-Siju, is not contiguous with Assam, Sangma noted that the problem of illegal influx impacts every part of Meghalaya. He also brought to the attention of stakeholders constitutional guarantees under the Sixth Schedule, which he maintained unequivocally safeguard the land and identity of the state and do not leave any legal basis for illegal settlers.

As a reaction to increased public alarm, numerous pressure groups have begun screening vehicles arriving in Meghalaya from Assam. These efforts come in the wake of recent eviction exercises in Assam, which have raised concerns of displaced individuals migrating into Meghalaya.

In the meantime, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has directed all district heads—especially those along the border—to remain vigilant and report any evidence of suspicious activity immediately. He also emphasized the need for coordination among Deputy Commissioners, block officers, police units, village defense parties, traditional leaders, and NGOs to maintain vigilance and safeguard Meghalaya’s territorial integrity.