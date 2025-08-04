29.8 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 4, 2025
type here...

Meghalaya Minister Urges Vigilance Against Illegal Settlement

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

SHILLONG, AUGUST 4: Meghalaya Cabinet Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) chief Rakkam A Sangma has appealed to district administrations, police officials, traditional local bodies, and other authorities to remain vigilant and cooperate to ensure that illegal settlers do not occupy the state. His appeal comes in the wake of mounting anxiety regarding cross-border encroachment and the influence of recent eviction operations across the border in adjacent Assam.

- Advertisement -

Sangma has underlined the role of strong people’s leadership in thwarting such intrusions. He pointed out that well-functioning and well-organized Dorbar Shnongs and Nokmas can be effective deterrents to illegal settlements. “These institutions are our first defense line,” he added.

Related Posts:

Even though his constituency, Rongara-Siju, is not contiguous with Assam, Sangma noted that the problem of illegal influx impacts every part of Meghalaya. He also brought to the attention of stakeholders constitutional guarantees under the Sixth Schedule, which he maintained unequivocally safeguard the land and identity of the state and do not leave any legal basis for illegal settlers.

As a reaction to increased public alarm, numerous pressure groups have begun screening vehicles arriving in Meghalaya from Assam. These efforts come in the wake of recent eviction exercises in Assam, which have raised concerns of displaced individuals migrating into Meghalaya.

In the meantime, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has directed all district heads—especially those along the border—to remain vigilant and report any evidence of suspicious activity immediately. He also emphasized the need for coordination among Deputy Commissioners, block officers, police units, village defense parties, traditional leaders, and NGOs to maintain vigilance and safeguard Meghalaya’s territorial integrity.

View all stories
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August
India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience
India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Clears 1,000 Bighas of Forest Land in Massive Eviction Drive

The Hills Times -
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience 10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon 10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam 10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon